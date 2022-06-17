Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives $38.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KURA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average is $14.18. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $883.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

