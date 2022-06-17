KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Short Interest Down 17.1% in May

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,200 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the May 15th total of 3,315,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 429.7 days.
Shares of KWGPF stock remained flat at $$0.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47. KWG Group has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.50.
KWG Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KWG Group (KWGPF)
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for KWG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.