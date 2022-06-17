Lake Point Wealth Management Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lake Point Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.3% of Lake Point Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lake Point Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cordant Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $366.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $413.33 and its 200 day moving average is $439.17. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.36 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

