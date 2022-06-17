Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) Insider Buys A$460,345.50 in Stock

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE – Get Rating) insider Stuart Crow bought 613,794 shares of Lake Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.75 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of A$460,345.50 ($319,684.38).
The company has a current ratio of 65.46, a quick ratio of 65.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32.
Lake Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
