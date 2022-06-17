Lakeside Advisors INC. Invests $1.11 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lakeside Advisors INC. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 0.8% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $194,836,000 after purchasing an additional 587,676 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,498,000 after purchasing an additional 377,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $171.61 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.48 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.80. The company has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.94.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

