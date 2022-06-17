Lakeside Advisors INC. Takes $3.82 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Lakeside Advisors INC. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,000. Waste Management accounts for about 2.8% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,997,279,000 after acquiring an additional 407,039 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,886,000 after acquiring an additional 323,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,331,000 after acquiring an additional 143,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,634,000 after acquiring an additional 239,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,907,000 after acquiring an additional 155,201 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.57.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $142.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.97 and a 1-year high of $170.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.93 and a 200-day moving average of $156.05. The company has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

