Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.18–$0.09 EPS.

NASDAQ LE opened at $10.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.56. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.48.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.10 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 1.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LE. StockNews.com lowered Lands’ End from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. Craig Hallum lowered Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other Lands’ End news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $47,336.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,114,430 shares in the company, valued at $278,109,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 51.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 27.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End (Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.