Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $138.79

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $138.79 and last traded at $138.89, with a volume of 4291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.03.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Get Landstar System alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.24. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Landstar System by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Landstar System by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.