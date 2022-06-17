Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,469 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.15. 169,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,211. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.61. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.74 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

