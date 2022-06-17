Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $514,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $8.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $296.07. The company had a trading volume of 67,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,181. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.39 and a 200-day moving average of $273.61. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $217.00 and a one year high of $324.08. The stock has a market cap of $281.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 883,875 shares of company stock valued at $269,546,640. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

