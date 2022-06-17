Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.17 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601,872 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.48. 108,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,984. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.01. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.89 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

