Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $834,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 367.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. CL King assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,832. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.91%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.