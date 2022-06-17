Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 1,179.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,279 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 65,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,355,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.21. 96,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,270,737. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average of $36.08. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $39.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.146 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.