Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 238,362 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,398,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,675,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,455,000 after purchasing an additional 163,908 shares in the last quarter.

IWF traded up $3.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.39. 216,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,909. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.61. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

