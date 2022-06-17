Leo H. Evart Inc. Invests $329,000 in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX)

Leo H. Evart Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Leo H. Evart Inc. owned about 0.98% of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,912,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000.

NYSEARCA:TBUX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $50.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average is $49.44.

