Leo H. Evart Inc. Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Leo H. Evart Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.3% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $338.50. The stock had a trading volume of 975,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,319,094. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.57 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $378.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.10.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

