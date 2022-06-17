Leo H. Evart Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Leo H. Evart Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.96. The company had a trading volume of 258,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,211. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.61. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.74 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.