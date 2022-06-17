Leo H. Evart Inc. Takes $11.63 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Leo H. Evart Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 143,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,625,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 11.3% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.
Shares of SCHD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.51. The company had a trading volume of 106,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,815. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $70.11 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.04.
