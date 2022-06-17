LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12. LightInTheBox has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $126.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.27.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.15 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 2.94%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

