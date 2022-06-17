Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Limbach in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of LMB stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22. Limbach has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $126.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 6,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $37,447.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 249,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,521.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 26,498 shares of company stock worth $167,772 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMB. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Limbach during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Limbach by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its stake in Limbach by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Limbach in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

