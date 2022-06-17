Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the May 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 48.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.79. 3,294,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,124. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.91.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

Lincoln National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

