Linear Market Cap Reaches $80.46 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a total market cap of $80.46 million and $29.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Linear has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Linear Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,356,728,855 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

