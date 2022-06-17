LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Update

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JSGRY traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.87. 16,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.65. LIXIL has a 1 year low of $32.45 and a 1 year high of $61.89.

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials and housing equipment worldwide. It operates through LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), LIXIL Building Technology (LBT), and Housing & Services Business (H&S) segments. The LWT segment offers sanitary ware, shower toilets, water faucets, washstands, bathtubs, prefabricated bathrooms, smart products, showerheads, washstand fixtures, washstand cabinet units, kitchen systems, etc.; and tiles for houses and buildings, and internal decorative tiles, etc.

