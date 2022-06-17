LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Update

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
JSGRY traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.87. 16,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.65. LIXIL has a 1 year low of $32.45 and a 1 year high of $61.89.
LIXIL Company Profile (Get Rating)

