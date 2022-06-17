Loki (LOKI) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,392.00

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Loki has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,468.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,079.41 or 0.05273464 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000277 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00024666 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00232784 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.90 or 0.00580868 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.82 or 0.00556068 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00069854 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

