Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (LFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of LFT opened at $2.27 on Friday. Lument Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Peter Flynn bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $38,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James Christopher Hunt bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 52,500 shares of company stock worth $141,370. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $66,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $331,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lument Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.31.

About Lument Finance Trust (Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.