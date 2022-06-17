Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY – Get Rating) dropped 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mabuchi Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70.

Mabuchi Motor Co, Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells small electric motors. It provides motors for use in automotive appliances, light electric vehicles, office equipment, precision and office equipment, home appliances and power tools, and car AV equipment; and brushless motors.

