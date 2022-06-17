Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Holdings Increased by Ascendant Capital Management LLC

Ascendant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Main Street Capital worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,672,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,050,000 after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 81,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,476,000 after purchasing an additional 42,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 24.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 106,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 113,098 shares during the last quarter. 17.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MAIN. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In other Main Street Capital news, Director John Earl Jackson purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.22 per share, with a total value of $75,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $2,122,924.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAIN stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.59 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 110.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 53.09%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

