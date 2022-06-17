Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Short Interest Update

Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the May 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of MYNZ traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,006. Mainz Biomed B.V. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mainz Biomed B.V. stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.

