Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 111 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,567 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.38.

In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,857.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $41,559.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $259.97 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.96 and a 200-day moving average of $336.28.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

