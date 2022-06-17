Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 4,440 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $105.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.84 and a 200-day moving average of $107.26. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $81.65 and a one year high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVO. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

