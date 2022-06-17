Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires Shares of 154,000 XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 154,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 197,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 156,072 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 196,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 129,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 21,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.59%.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (Get Rating)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

