Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires Shares of 72,000 Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 127,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 33,997 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 56,996 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,650,000.
NYSE FINS opened at $13.41 on Friday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81.
