Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $1.01 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,394 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,175,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 278.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 467,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after buying an additional 344,214 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Spain ETF stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $29.77.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.