Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $1.63 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 51.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ASML from €945.00 ($984.38) to €960.00 ($1,000.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale decreased their target price on ASML from €800.00 ($833.33) to €710.00 ($739.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ASML from €767.00 ($798.96) to €630.00 ($656.25) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $813.50.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $468.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $562.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $651.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $465.50 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $4.1903 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

ASML Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.