Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,339 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,253,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.29.

TSM opened at $84.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.02 and a 200 day moving average of $108.67. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

