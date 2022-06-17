Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.5% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $366.99 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.36 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $413.33 and a 200-day moving average of $439.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

