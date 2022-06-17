Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 66,243 Shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,243 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 60.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 148,943 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 201,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 522.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 61,972 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 83.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 33,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 69,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $27.15.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

