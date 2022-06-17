Mason & Associates Inc Acquires Shares of 74,472 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 74,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,898,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Mason & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,020,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $24,243,000. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 198.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 23,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.57 on Friday, reaching $218.54. The company had a trading volume of 142,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,953. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.58.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.