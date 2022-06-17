Mason & Associates Inc Takes $1.03 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,795. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.81 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.42.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

