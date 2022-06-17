Mason & Associates Inc Takes Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 49,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 0.8% of Mason & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,262,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $939,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $960,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,846,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000.

FIXD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.93. 4,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,259. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.18. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $54.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th.

