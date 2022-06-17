MASQ Price Reaches $0.0421 on Top Exchanges (MASQ)

MASQ (MASQ) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. MASQ has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $42,802.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MASQ has traded down 37.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 119.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15,668.61 or 0.75331468 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00300139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00089809 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012695 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

