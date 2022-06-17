Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 674,600 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the May 15th total of 792,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

MTLS stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.57. 19,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,126. Materialise has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $27.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $735.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Materialise during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Materialise by 231.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Materialise by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Materialise by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,304,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after buying an additional 56,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Materialise by 176.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

