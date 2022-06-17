Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in May

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 697,900 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the May 15th total of 824,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

OTCMKTS MWSNF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 137,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,151. Mawson Gold has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in Scandinavia, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

