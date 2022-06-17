Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in May

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 697,900 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the May 15th total of 824,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.
OTCMKTS MWSNF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 137,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,151. Mawson Gold has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.
Mawson Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
