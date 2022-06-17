Mdex (MDX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.90 Million

Mdex (MDX) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0781 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular exchanges. Mdex has a total market cap of $70.01 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 896,920,745 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

