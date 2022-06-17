Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 5,640 INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 25.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $719,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

INDUS Realty Trust stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.41. 7 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,984. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $55.92 and a one year high of $82.94. The stock has a market cap of $615.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INDT. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, INDUS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

In other news, EVP Jon W. Clark bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.48 per share, with a total value of $56,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 7,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $505,801.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 92,312 shares of company stock worth $6,620,658 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

