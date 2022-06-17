Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 13,744 Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,744 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 501,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 59,717 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 98,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 53,465 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 756,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,862,000 after purchasing an additional 149,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on IMO. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.
Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.2648 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.16%.
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
