Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Invests $627,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,250,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.58.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $585.09. 2,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,943. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $645.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $663.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $530.96 and a 52-week high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.