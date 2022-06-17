Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $110,000 Investment in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,799 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 5,462,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,868,000 after acquiring an additional 63,919 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 44,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

SAND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.61.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $6.27. 13,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,251. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.02. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $9.18.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $35.37 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.