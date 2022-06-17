Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $305,487,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,684,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,672,505,000 after purchasing an additional 142,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.70. 3,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,130. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.76 and its 200-day moving average is $199.04. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.89.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,604,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,489.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,511 shares of company stock worth $31,676,373. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

