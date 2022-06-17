Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Market Capitalization Tops $816,879.22

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $816,879.22 and $1,925.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00211033 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004599 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001384 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009482 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.47 or 0.00404041 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.